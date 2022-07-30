▶️ Bend home energy score open house Monday

by Central Oregon Daily News Sources

The City of Bend will hold open house next week about the proposed home energy score program.

The program would require homes listed for sale in Bend to obtain a score prior to listing. The homeowner or their realtor would share the energy scorecard with prospective buyers.

Like a miles-per-gallon rating for cars, a home energy score provides information about how efficiently a home uses energy, which can inform a buyer’s purchasing decision.

The open house will be Monday at 3:00 p.m. at Bend City Hall. It will also be held virtually. Online participants can submit questions to clacy@bendoregon.gov.

Developing a home energy score program is part of the Bend Community Climate Action Plan to reduce greenhouse gas emissions.

Requiring homes listed for sale to produce an energy score is one of the few ways the city can measure and encourage reduced greenhouse gas emissions from private properties, but not everybody is on board.

A Home Energy Score would be obtained by hiring a licensed Home Energy Assessor who is authorized to conduct such as assessment.

The cost is determined by the market. In other Oregon cities with similar programs, they cost between $150-$300.

For more information about the home energy score program visit the city of Bend’s website.

The earliest the city council might consider adopting the home energy score program is likely to be in the fall.