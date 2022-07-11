▶️ Bend police searching for hit-and-run vehicle that struck pedestrian

by Central Oregon Daily News Sources

Bend Police are asking for help from the public to identify a vehicle involved in a car vs. pedestrian hit-and-run in downtown Bend over the Fourth of July weekend.

The incident happened in front of the Deschutes County Circuit Court at 1100 NW Bond Street on Sunday, July 3 at 3:13 a.m.

Bend Police say a 27-year-old woman from Bend was crossing Bond outside of a crosswalk when the vehicle, traveling north, swerved and brushed into her.

Witnesses and the victim told police the SUV swerved toward the woman and accelerated. The vehicle brushed her right leg and hip area, police said, causing her to fall to the ground. She had minor injuries.

Bend Police say the vehicle involved is a white or silver four-door SUV. It may be an Audi Q5 or Q7, a Hyundai Tucson or a Kia Sportage. The vehicle may have some front damage to its passenger side hood, on the body or the mirror.

Although there was surveillance video from multiple locations, police say they were not able to get a good look at the license plate due to poor video quality.

Anyone with information is asked to call the nonemergency dispatch line at 541-693-6911.