Bend Police are asking the public’s help to find a vehicle involved in a hit-and-run that injured a 15-year-old boy riding a bike.

It happened Tuesday night around 4:25 p.m. in the 2000 block of NE Highway 20. That’s in the area of Cibelli’s Pizza and Subaru of Bend.

Police say the teen was riding east in the bike lane. As he crossed the west driveway of the shopping center where Cibelli’s is located, he hit the rear passenger side of an SUV turning into the driveway from the center lane.

The bicyclist was thrown to the ground. Police say the driver entered the parking lot, paused, then backed toward the east driveway of the shopping center and left back onto Highway 20.

The teen was left with a dislocated shoulder and a broken arm.

Police say the vehicle was a two-tone gold or tan, older model Jeep Grand Cherokee or Ford Escape SUV, based on surveillance video. It had darker paint on the bottom of the SUV. There may be damage on the rear passenger side of the vehicle.

It’s “extremely unlikely” the driver didn’t know there was a collision, police said. It’s illegal to leave the scene of an accident without providing information.

Anyone with information about the accident or vehicle is asked to contact Bend Police at 541-693-6911.