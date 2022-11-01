▶️ Bend hit-and-run victim, 76, dies; Police still looking for driver

by Central Oregon Daily News Sources

A 76-year-old man who was struck in a hit-and-run in Bend last week has died, police said Monday. Investigators are still looking for the person responsible.

Bend Police say Walter James Lane of Bend was struck at the roundabout at NW Newport Avenue and NW 14th Street around 9:30 p.m. Thursday.

Police have not released additional details into the incident, but say more information may be forthcoming. They said last week that the case was being treated as a felony hit-and-run. They are asking for the public’s help to find the driver.

The vehicle is described as a dark colored larger SUV, possibly a Lincoln Navigator, Cadillac Escalade or Chevrolet Suburban. The vehicle was described as being clean, shiny and possibly a 2008 to 2012 model.

The driver is described as a white man, 40-60 years old, 5-feet 10-inches to 6-feet tall, 180 pounds with a medium build, brown hair and a scruffy brown beard.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Bend Police Department at the non-emergency number of 541-693-6911.