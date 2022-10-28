▶️ Police: Bend man in critical condition after hit-and-run; Looking for driver

by Central Oregon Daily News Sources

Bend Police are asking for the public’s help in finding a hit-and-run driver who left a 76-year-old Bend man with life-threatening injuries and in critical condition.

Police say it happened around 9:31 p.m. Thursday night at the roundabout at NW Newport Avenue and NW 14th Street.

While the cause and details of the crash remain under investigation, Bend police say this is being treated as a felony hit-and-run.

RELATED: Police: Stabbing at Bend warming shelter leads to arrest

RELATED: Bend cougar ‘showing no fear of humans’ shot, killed by police

The vehicle is described as a dark colored larger SUV, possibly a Lincoln Navigator, Cadillac Escalade or Chevrolet Suburban. The vehicle was described as being clean, shiny and possibly a 2008 to 2012 model.

The driver is described as a white man, 40-60 years old, 5-feet 10-inches to 6-feet tall, 180 pounds with a medium build, brown hair and a scruffy brown beard.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Bend Police Department at the non-emergency number of 541-693-6911.