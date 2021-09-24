Bend ‘Historical Haunt Walks’ return just in time for Halloween

by Central Oregon Daily News Sources

The Deschutes Historical Museum will host their Historical Haunts Walk in-person this year on October 15 and 16.

Each night the museum’s docents will lead 13 one-hour tours through historic downtown Bend.

For one eerie hour of family fun, Bend’s past is brought back to life through stories of local history and paranormal mystery.

The first tour leaves at 4:00 p.m., with additional tours following every 20-minutes.

This year there will also be an 8:00 p.m. tour.

Participants are advised to bring flashlights, comfortable shoes, and plenty of nerve!

Be aware this event does sell out, spaces are available on a first-come, first-serve basis.

Tickets go on sale the day-of-event only, October 15 at 10:00 a.m. for Friday tours, and October 16 at 10:00 a.m. for Saturday tours.

The cost is $15 per person and only $5 for Deschutes Historical Museum Members.

Tour fee includes museum admission.

All tours begin at the Museum and end in downtown Bend, each walk is about one mile long.

Tours do not enter any buildings out of respect for the businesses inside.

Visit http://deschuteshistory.org or call (541) 389-1813 for more information.