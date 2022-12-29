▶️ Bend storage facility coming down to make room for new Highway 97

by Central Oregon Daily News Sources

The improvements to Highway 97 at Bend’s north end are underway, and the signs of it are becoming more obvious.

A crew is demolishing the Lucky Horseshoe storage facility at Highway 97 and Cooley Road. They’re salvaging things like metal siding and doors.

The Oregon Department of Transportation acquired the land earlier this year through eminent domain. That left some tenants scrambling for a new space, telling us that management hadn’t notified them of the change of ownership.

The site will become an interchange for the Bend North Corridor Project, which will move Highway 97 to the east between Cooley and Empire Avenue.

Before that, there’s still a lot of preparation work to do before any concrete footings are poured.

“Right now we’ve got a lot of work going on off-site that includes crushing rock and moving materials, preparing the site. We’ve got utility relocates that are happening,” said ODOT public information officer Kacey Davey.

The winter weather is not stopping contractors. There will be some single lane closures along NE Jamison Street and the off-ramps to Tumalo.

The work on Highway 97 and on Highway 20 is scheduled to be fully completed by December 2024.