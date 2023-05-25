3 vehicle crash closes part of Bend Parkway; 3 people taken to hospital

by Central Oregon Daily News Sources

A crash on Highway 97 closed most of the Bend Parkway and Powers Road Thursday afternoon. Three people went to the hospital.

The crash happened around 2:45 p.m. at 97 and Powers.

Bend Police say three vehicles were involved. None of the injuries are life threatening.

Both northbound lanes and one southbound lane of 97 was closed at the scene along with both directions of Powers. The road was reopened about an hour later.

The cause is under investigation.

