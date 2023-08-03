New Highway 20 Robal Lane roundabout opens next week

by Central Oregon Daily News Sources

Two big traffic changes are coming next week on Highway 20 in Bend as the North Corridor Project continues.

The new roundabout at Robal Lane will open starting Wednesday, the Oregon Department of Transportation said. The initial opening will be a single-lane RAB, but it will eventually be dual-lane come October.

The intersection has been closed for weeks. Drivers have had to use the Cooley Road roundabout instead.

>>> Have you checked out Central Oregon Daily News on YouTube? Click here to subscribe and share our videos.

RELATED: How do you drive that 2-lane roundabout at 27th and Butler Market in Bend?

Also starting Wednesday, drivers will no longer be allowed to turn left from Jamison Street onto Highway 20. That’s the street that runs in front of the Deschutes County Sheriff’s Office and Jail. That left turn closure will be permanent, although emergency vehicles can still make that turn from a dedicated driveway.

Drivers will still be able to turn right onto Jamison from Highway 20 and turn right from Jamison onto the highway.

ODOT says the U.S. 20 section of the Bend North Corridor Project is ahead of schedule.

The other part of the project is to shift Highway 97 to the east between Empire Avenue and Cooley Road. That’s expected to be finished by the end of 2024.