Section of Robal Lane in Bend closing for 2 months

by Central Oregon Daily News Sources

Drivers and shoppers in north Bend need to prepare for another traffic disruption for the Bend North Corridor Project.

Robal Lane will be closed for two months between Highway 20 and Hunnell Road. This begins July 5.

That means people trying to get between Highway 20 and the Cascade Village Shopping Center will have to use the new roundabout at Cooley Road. There will be no access at Robal.

Routes between Hunnell Road and Highway 97 are not affected.

The Bend North Corridor Project is adding roundabouts at Cooley and Robal. Those are scheduled to be finished by the end of the year. The Cooley roundabout is open as a one-lane RAB. It will eventually be a dual lane.

The other part of the project is the shifting of a section of Highway 97 to the east between Empire Avenue and Cooley Road. This will allow drivers who want to go past the shopping center to avoid the lights that often lead to long backups.

Beyond that, roundabouts are also being constructed on Highway 20 at Old Bend Redmond Highway and at O.B. Riley Road in Tumalo. The Oregon Department of Transportation said one lane of the Old Bend Redmond Highway RAB is set to open July 10.