Highway 20 roundabouts at Cooley, Robal in Bend to fully open Monday

by Central Oregon Daily News Sources

Two new roundabouts on Highway 20 in Bend will fully open on Monday. And two more between Bend and Tumalo are not far behind.

The roundabouts at Robal Lane and Cooley Road were already partially open as single lane interchanges. But they’ll be fully opened as dual lane on Monday.

It marks a significant moment in the Highway 20 segment of the Bend North Corridor Project. That project will also see Highway 97 be shifted to the east between Cooley Road and Empire Avenue late next year.

Two more dual-lane roundabouts on Highway 20 — at Old Bend Redmond Highway and at Cook Avenue in Tumalo — are expected to fully open by Nov. 1. Also opening will be a new bike-pedestrian underpass in Tumalo.

Construction workers will still be in the area after the openings.

RELATED: New ‘squirrel’ sculpture going up in NE Bend roundabout

RELATED: How do you drive that 2-lane roundabout at 27th and Butler Market in Bend?