Bend High-Sprague football games canceled due to COVID protocols

by Central Oregon Daily News Sources

Bend High School’s JV and varsity football games at Sprague Friday night have been canceled because the Lava Bears can’t field a full roster of players, district officials said.

According to Bend-La Pine’s COVID dashboard, 21 confirmed COVID cases have been reported at the school over the last month.

That’s more cases than any school in the district.

But the dashboard doesn’t show how many students are in isolation or quarantine due to COVID exposure and district officials would not share that information for this week.