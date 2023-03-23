▶️ Architect for Bend High School campus upgrades gives update on plans

by Steele Haugen | Central Oregon Daily News

A small group of curious people came to Bend Senior High School to hear an update on a new campus Wednesday night.

“The first phase involves building most of the classroom classrooms in one single building, and that’s about 90% of the classrooms in that phase. If all goes well, we’re expecting that to be completed in 2025,” said Project Architect at BBT Architects Bennett Sapin.

The project is part of a $250 million bond passed last year.

“Some of those changes included combining some of the separate pieces of the building plan into one, adding other internal connections between the buildings and changing some of the sizes of the outdoor courtyard areas and just addressing those major concerns also that had to do with some security,” said Sapin.

The project’s second phase includes moving and improving the athletic facilities and the final step provides for upgrades to the theater.

The public was encouraged to ask questions and provide feedback to help finalize designs.

“It’s kind of the last time we get to hear some of these large concerns or feedback and we actually get to go back and implement some of these changes before we get too far down into the design process,” Sapin said.

The architect team hopes to move into schematic designs next month and expects the project to be finished by 2028. The long completion date is because several buildings will be demolished. To keep kids in the classroom, only one building will be destroyed at a time.