Bend area high schools in Secure after threat to Bend HS

by Central Oregon Daily News Sources

All Bend area high school have been placed into Secure Thursday afternoon after a report of a threat at Bend High School.

Bend Police say they are in the are of Bend HS and are communicating with the district. Police would not say the nature of the threat.

“Many officers are in the area and the public is asked to avoid the area while we investigate,” Bend PD tweeted.

A Central Oregon Daily News videographer at 6th and Emerson reported seeing officers in tactical gear patrolling the neighborhood and police drones flying overhead.

According to the Bend-La Pine website, Secure means students need to get inside and lock the outside doors, but that school will continue as normal That is different from a lockdown, which involves students getting out of sight, staying quiet and not opening doors.

Central Oregon Daily News is reaching out to Bend PD and the Bend La-Pine School District for more information. We’ll update this story as it develops.