▶️ Bend High School holding job fair and zamboni races

by Central Oregon Daily News Sources

Bend High School is holding a job fair.

Bend-La Pine School District is searching for applicants interested in performing custodial duties or jobs in the district lunch program

The job fair offers a free in-depth tour of the school’s production kitchen, showcasing the different kinds of equipment and how the food is dispersed. Snacks and drinks are also provided.

RELATED: KIDS Inc. hiring event next week for afterschool childcare

To promote the janitorial jobs, floor-sweeping zamboni races are held in the cafeteria.

“At Bend-La Pine schools, our staff members are more than just employees. They are heroes for our students,” Executive Director of Operations Terry Cashman said.

The school district is hiring dozens of support staff positions.

The fair is held at Bend High School every Thursday until August 18 from 11:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m.