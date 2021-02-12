Bend High families notified of COVID case associated with school

Bend High families have been made aware someone “associated” with the school tested positive for COVID and students identified as having close contact will be notified by contact tracing investigators.

In a letter to parents, Principal Christopher Reese said the person was on campus Feb. 8th.

“Our health team has completed an investigation, which includes contacting tracing, regarding this case. Note: If at any time your child is identified as a being a close contact to a person diagnosed with COVID-19, please know you will receive a close contact tracing communication – in addition to this school wide notification” the letter said. “If you do not receive an individual contact, your child was not a close contact of the case. (Close contact: defined as having a cumulative of 15 minutes or more of less than 6-foot distancing within 24 hours).

The Bend High situation comes a couple of days after news of at least 12 Summit High students tested positive for COVID. The Summit cases shut down the school for the rest of this week and canceled school activities through the weekend.

The Summit case also forced Deschutes County Health to set up a free COVID testing clinic at Pilot Butte Middle School on Friday.

District and county COVID-19 case investigators are continuing to contact trace COVID exposures (potentially both primary and secondary exposures) following a large party in Bend over the weekend.