Bend high is getting a facelift in 2024

by Central Oregon Daily News Sources

Thanks to a bond measure passed last year, Bend Senior High School is getting a new modern look.

Renderings of the new campus have been drawn by BBT architects.

On Wednesday March 22, school officials and architects will present the designs to the public. Community members, family members, and alumni are all invited to review the drafted designs.

“Community voice is important in this process and there will be additional opportunities for input from staff, students, families and community members on the project,” said Dr. Steven Cook, Superintendent of Bend-La Pine Schools.

RELATED: Bend-La Pine 2023-24 school calendar released

RELATED: Bend-La Pine schools highlight career technical ed classes to freshmen

The meeting will take place in Bend High’s Perseverance Hall from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m. The first hour will be a presentation by the architects and the second half is for questions and answers.

Groundbreaking for the new campus is scheduled for summer of 2024.