by Central Oregon Daily News Sources

A man who was arrested near High Desert Middle School in Bend Tuesday morning was on parole for child sex crimes, police said. The school locked its doors for more than a half-hour.

The Bend Police Department said Thomas Lee Bear, 40, was contacted by officers down the street from the school.

Bear had a no-bail federal warrant from the U.S. Marshals, police said. He was taken into custody on that and a parole violation for sex crimes against children. His parole conditions require he stay away from schools.

A man of the same name and age was convicted of sexually abusing a 14-year-old on the Umatilla Reservation in 2013. However, Bend Police could not directly confirm it is the same Thomas Lee Bear.

High Desert Middle School parents were sent an alert Tuesday that the school went into SECURE at 10:40 a.m. due to a suspicious person in the area. It was lifted at 11:15 a.m. when police said they had a suspect in custody.

The school said SECURE is when all students are brought inside and exterior doors are locked. No one is allowed in or out when the school is in SECURE.

