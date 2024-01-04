Bend council approves $20M grant agreement for Hawthorne pedestrian overpass

by Central Oregon Daily News Sources

The Bend City Council took a major step Wednesday toward the building of a pedestrian overpass over Highway 97 near downtown.

The council unanimously voted to allow the city manager to sign a nearly $20 million grant agreement between the U.S. Department of Transportation and the Oregon Department of Transportation. The agreement allows ODOT to design and build the overpass on behalf of the city.

The total project cost is $24.5 million.

Construction is expected to be completed by the end of 2027.

