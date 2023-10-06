Police: Suspected Bend alcohol shoplifter arrested for Harbor Freight thefts

by Central Oregon Daily News Sources

A suspected Bend-area shoplifter who was allegedly found last month with 57 bottles of alcohol at his home is now accused by Bend Police of stealing thousands of dollars in goods from Harbor Freight Tools.

Police say the new theft discovery came as they were investigating Benjamin Brambila, 56, on the alleged alcohol thefts. He’s facing second-degree theft charges in Deschutes County for that case.

As part of that investigation, police say several cases of wine and liquor were found at his home. Police say they also spotted a large quantity of unopened Harbor Freight products.

RELATED: Suspected Bend-area alcohol shoplifter found with 57 bottles, police say

A search warrant was executed on the home Wednesday and police say they recovered 125 items stolen from Harbor Freight Tools totaling $3,739.23.

Brambila has been kicked out of Harbor Freight Tools for life, police said, and was issued a criminal citation for first-degree theft.