Neighbors of Bend transitional house for parolees launch petition to stop it

An online petition has been launched to reconsider the location of a transitional home in Bend for men on parole. Some of those living there will be felons convicted of sex crimes.

The home is located in a tri-plex at 640 – 652 SE Wilson Avenue. It has already been approved by Deschutes County commissioners and will be managed by the Portland-based non-profit Free on the Outside.

Some nearby homeowners have launched a petition on change.org aimed at stopping the plan. Dozens had signed it within the first 24 hours.

The petition says the home is too close to schools and parks. It is located about a block north of Kiwanis Park. Bend High School, Bear Creek Elementary School and Silver Rail Elementary School are roughly a mile away.

“We understand the need to house these individuals, but believe there are more appropriate locations that would not potentially disrupt the peace in areas where children frequently play and learn,” the petition reads. “We urge Deschutes County Community Justice to reconsider their decision on this matter.”

Central Oregon Daily News has reached out to both the county and to Free on the Outside for reaction.

