Habitat’s 27th Street Townhomes in Bend going solar thanks to grant

New homes built in northeast Bend by Bend-Redmond Habitat for Humanity are getting a solar power boost thanks to a $60,000 grant from All Points North Foundation.

Habitat says the 27th Street Townhomes will provide sustainable, affordable homeownership to twelve local families.

The nonprofit says low- and moderate-income households are disproportionately affected by energy insecurity. Due to housing costs, they often must rent older or under-maintained homes, which causes higher energy consumption.

Habitat says the 27th Street Townhomes will bring its portfolio to 51 Net-Zero or half Net-Zero homes completed since 2021. The nonprofit says its homes are designed with energy efficiency and environmental sustainability at the forefront.

“Every system in our homes is designed to optimize energy efficiency,” said Carly Colgan, executive director at Bend-Redmond Habitat in a statement. “By starting with an airtight, well insulated home, and then adding solar power, our homeowners’ utility costs are about $12-35 per month. We are incredibly grateful to partner with All Points North Foundation to provide solar for our homeowners.”

Habitat says the 27th Street Townhomes are deed restricted to remain permanently affordable, ensuring resale to income-qualified buyers.

“All Points North Foundation is pleased to fund the installation of solar power to Bend-Redmond Habitat homes,” Joe Ogrinc, solar grant partnerships director for All Points North Foundation, said in statement. “The solar installations will not only help families save on their energy bills but hopefully inspire others in the community to harness the power of solar to save costs and positively impact the environment.”

Habitat says that under its homeownership program, families and individuals complete volunteer “sweat equity,” participate in financial education, and attend homeownership preparedness classes. When those requirements are fulfilled, prospective buyers purchase their home with a traditional 30-year mortgage.