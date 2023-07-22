▶️ Habitat, Pahlisch team up on 12 new affordable townhomes in SE Bend

by Eric Lindstrom | Central Oregon Daily News

Affordable housing opportunities for multiple families are taking place in Bend thanks to 12 townhomes being built by Habitat for Humanity on the city’s southeast corner.

“We serve our community and we want our community to be involved in our organization,” said Darrion Cotroneo, Director of Development for Bend-Redmond Habitat for Humanity

Bend-based building company Pahlisch Commercial had more than 50 employees helping Habitat for Humanity with the installation of flooring, trim and doors each day throughout the week. On Friday, they celebrated their accomplishments.

“Building in general is very fulfilling,” said Steve Leasure, Pahlisch Commercial CEO. “When you can take a piece of ground and you can build a home for somebody to live in. But when you get to see it, you get to see the people that actually benefit, it puts it into perspective of what we’re really doing, what we’re really accomplishing here. It’s not just building a building — it’s building a home for somebody to live in.”

For soon-to-be homeowners like Kirk Cambra, the day represented one more step towards making a dream a reality.

“It’s a pretty cool, awesome experience,” said Cambra. “I’ve been in the program for about a year-and-a-half now and I’m seen the light at the end of the tunnel, as they say.”

When it’s all said and done, the solar-powered townhomes will fill the cul-de-sac. They will provide affordable homes for multiple grateful families.

“It reminds me of why I do what I do, why I work here,” Cotroneo said. “Getting to see the families kind of go through and kiddos pick out what rooms are going to be theirs. It’s just, it’s really magical. And it reminds me that we’re building homes, not just houses but places where your dreams and memories are going to be made in Bend.”