Bend-Redmond Habitat for Humanity project wins sustainability awards

A Central Oregon nonprofit receives awards for their housing project focused on sustainability.

Bend-Redmond Habitat for Humanity won Earth Advantage Awards for Most Net Zero Homes and Project of the Year in the Affordable Single Family category for its Northwest Cottages community.

Earth Advantage Awards are given to builders in the state that exceed requirements for energy efficiency and indoor air quality.

The Bend-Redmond Habitat has a commitment to affordable homeownership by making their homes energy efficient.

“So the families are only paying the base utility rate and that is huge for them because lower income households are more likely to spend more on utilities because they’re more likely to live in older, energy inefficient homes,” said Grace Weger, Director of Land Acquisition and Development for Bend-Redmond Habitat for Humanity. “And in times like these, when the economy is really difficult and gas prices are super high, groceries are high, this just adds stability and security for our families.”

Habitat for Humanity has 30 similar home projects completed or in development and there are future plans to build more homes with these standards.