Habitat for Humanity given land in Bend for 3 new affordable homes

by Central Oregon Daily News Sources

Bend-Redmond Habitat for Humanity is getting more than an acre of land for affordable housing in Bend.

Evergreen housing development group is donating the land near the future roundabout at 15th Street and Wilson Avenue. It’s valued at $190,000.

“Usually we have to compete to buy land on the open market. So by receiving a donation of land, it gives us a lot more flexibility on what we can do with it,” said Scott Nordquist, Director of Grants Management for Bend-Redmond Habitat for Humanity.

Habitat will use the donated land to build three homes, targeting locals who are in the 80-120% AMI range. That’s $64,750-$97,100 for a household of three.

Meanwhile, Evergreen is in the planning stage for the Wildflower Development in the same vicinity. It will have 600 housing units and a small commercial zone. Construction is set to begin there next year.