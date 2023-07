by Central Oregon Daily News Sources

A Central Oregon food truck has made the big time.

Guy Fieri featured Anita’s Kitchen Gourmet Indian Food on “Diners, Drive-ins and Dives” on the Food Network Friday night.

But before Guy found Anita’s, we did. Anita’s was featured in an episode of “Taste This!” in 2022, which you can watch in the player below.

Anita’s is located at 420 SE 3rd Street.

RELATED: Taste This: Anita’s Kitchen