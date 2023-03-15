Man accused of stealing gun from unlocked pickup at Bend BottleDrop arrested

by Central Oregon Daily News Sources

A Bend man was arrested Tuesday after police say he stole several items, including fully-loaded 9mm handgun, from an unlocked pickup truck.

It happened March 7 outside the Bend Bottle Drop on NE Second Street.

Bend Police say a Ford Ranger, owned by a 49-year-old La Pine resident, was unlocked in the parking lot. Officers looked at surveillance video and found that someone had entered the Bottle Drop, then entered the pickup before leaving in a mid-2000s red Kia Spectra.

Dakota Jess Tittle, 27, of Bend, was determined to be the suspect, Bend police said. He’s a convicted felon who is not allowed to own or possess a firearm.

On Tuesday afternoon, police spotted Tittle’s car in the Westside Tavern parking lot on NW Galveston Avenue, police said. As he was leaving the parking lot, officers blocked his car and took him into custody.

Police say a gun believed to be the one stolen from the BottleDrop was found in a backpack in the car. They claim its serial number was scratched off and it had been repainted.

Bend Police say this serves as a reminder to never leave a vehicle unlocked when parked.

Police also say that when a vehicle is parked, people should hide their belongings, lock their vehicles and take their keys with them. To emphasize the point, Bend Police announced Wednesday it will start handing out these stickers below to businesses as a reminder to customers.