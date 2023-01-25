▶️ Police: Bend man arrested twice in 10 hours, including for brandishing gun

by Central Oregon Daily News Sources

A Bend man was in custody after police say he waved a gun at multiple people Tuesday afternoon. This came 10 hours after he was arrested for DUII and was released.

Bend Police say this all started at about 1:15 a.m. with a report that someone waved a firearm at employees at the 7-Eleven on NW Galveston Avenue. That person left in a white Mercedes Benz sedan.

At about 2:00 a.m., a sheriff’s deputy spotted the vehicle and suspected the driver was under the influence. The driver — identified as 19-year-old Caleb Joseph Cegers — was arrested by Bend Police and was lodged into the Deschutes County Jail at 4:00 a.m. on charges of DUII – Alcohol, Minor in Possession and Driving While Suspended.

Sometime after that, Cegers was released.

At about 12:03 p.m., Bend Police were called to a report that a driver of a white Mercedes Benz sedan, headed south on 3rd Street, waved a handgun at a pedestrian — aiming and cocking it.

About 50 minutes later, police said another caller reported a man at the 76 gas station on NE 3rd Street had also brandished a gun before driving away.

Both people gave the same physical description of the man, police said.

Bend Police said they identified Cegers as the suspect and found his vehicle around 1:40 p.m. parked in a shopping center at NE 3rd Street and Reed Market Road.

Cegers was taken into custody at 2:00 p.m. without incident, police said, and taken back to jail on charges of menacing and disorderly conduct.

The gun was determined to be a replica.