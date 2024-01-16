▶️ Neighbors meet to discuss potential re-zoning of Greenwood Cemetery

by Steele Haugen | Central Oregon Daily News

Controversy is stirring in the neighborhoods around the Greenwood Cemetery.

“By the time they file their application for rezoning, we will be ready to defend and fight against that, even if it takes chaining ourselves to the trees,” said Susie Fegen-Wirges with Save Greenwood Cemetery.

Monday night, several community members came together concerned over the possible re-zoning of the cemetery from a public facility to residential.

“Which would put apartments in that area on the undeveloped eight acres that they say is just trees and grass at this present time,” said Fegen-Wirges.

Fegen-Wirges says the Oregon Care Group LLC landowner says they need to rezone the land to add more graveyard plots legally. The neighbors aren’t buying it.

Fegen-Wirges says the landowners have already done electrical and plumbing inspections, plus the City of Bend had to place a cease and desist order when Oregon Care Group started cutting down trees without proper approval.

“It’s a hallowed ground and that’s what it should remain. And putting any buildings on residential use in that 16.72 acres is just not what should happen, period,” Fegen-Wirges said.

The Oregon Care Group has yet to apply for the rezoning change officially.

Save Greenwood Cemetery is forming a committee to fight the application when and if the time comes.