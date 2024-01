by Central Oregon Daily News Sources

The City of Bend has placed a cease and desist order on the cutting down of trees at Greenwood Cemetery in Bend.

Neighbors saw crews cutting down trees and sent complaints to the City.

The owners didn’t have proper approval to remove the trees, so the City placed an order to stop the work.

The City says its code enforcement division is actively investigating what happened.

