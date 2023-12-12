▶️ Proposal to rezone Bend’s Greenwood Cemetery for residential use

by Brooke Snavely | Central Oregon Daily News

Central Oregon Daily News reported two years ago about about a plan to relocate unmarked graves in the Greenwood Cemetery in Bend. Now, a proposed zone change of the cemetery has neighbors concerned about the future of the green space near their homes.

A public meeting will be held on Zoom this Thursday, December 14 at 4 p.m. to consider a proposed rezoning of 16 acres of the Greenwood Cemetery.

Currently the land is zoned Public Facilities. The landowner, Oregon Care Group LLC, is considering requesting the zoning be changed to Multi-Family Residential.

Permitted developments under such zoning includes apartments, rest homes, nursing homes and boarding houses.

“Our infrastructure was built in the 1940s and 50s, and has problems as is,” said Jeremy Botta, a neighbor to the Greenwood Cemetery. “The roads barely ever get maintained over here. Put hundreds of more people in this neighborhood and we are going to have issues, more issues.”

Botta is knocking on neighbors’ doors to inform them of the proposed rezoning of the green space near his and many people’s homes.

“That meeting is something that the applicant needs to hold, a neighborhood public meeting, before filing an application with the city before some of the major steps in the process,” said Renee Brooke, planning manager for the City of Bend. “So this is the applicant’s intent to fulfill that obligation. Reach out to nearby owners and neighborhood associations to discuss the proposal. Take questions and offer feedback.”

Brooke says what usually happens in a land use process is the applicant hears neighbors concerns and modifies their plans to address the issues raised. Then a formal application is submitted for the city and the neighbors to review what is proposed.

“The 32 years I’ve been here, people walk their dogs back here. Kids use it as a park, they play out here.”

Botta also worries about all the trees being cut down.