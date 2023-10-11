▶️ Greenwood Avenue proposal could cut 2 lanes, add room for bikes, sidewalks

by Colby Enebrad | Central Oregon Daily News

The City of Bend is exploring the idea of reducing Greenwood Avenue to just one lane in each direction as drivers head into and out of downtown.

“It’s what’s called a ‘road diet.’ So we’ve got two lanes in each direction now and this would be kind of necking that down to a single lane in each direction for vehicles,” Director of Engineering for the City of Bend Ryan Oster said.

The city says cutting down to a single lane in each direction between would allow room for wider sidewalks, buffered bike lanes, and make passing through the Greenwood underpass safer.

Oster said it could stretch between NE 3rd Street to Bond Street, but that those parameters are not yet clearly defined.

“I think it’s a good idea. I’ve been in a couple of situations that weren’t too good on a bicycle and as a pedestrian,” Bendite Joy Lehman said.

Oster says these are only concepts that the city is yet to approve. Before any permanent construction begins, the city would install a temporary system to evaluate how well the concepts work.

“We’re not putting anything permanent in yet. It would probably be like concrete barrier type approaches. We want to take a look at the signal timing at 3rd and Bond and Wall. Get an overall evaluation if this is gonna work, if it will be effective, and if people are gonna use it or not.”

Devin Kennedy owns Burrito Sunrise on Greenwood. He says the complex construction would be hard on businesses.

“It’d be tough on a lot of people down here. We got businesses across the street there, restaurants over there. It’ll most likely cause congestion on Franklin and other places so I think there’s wiser projects for them to do around town,” Kennedy said.

Oster says he does not expect installing the temporary measures will close Greenwood. He expects the temporary contract to be approved in December with the evaluation system installed by spring of 2024.