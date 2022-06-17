by Central Oregon Daily News Sources

Prepare for an excess of geese at parks across Bend this summer. The annual roundup is not happening this year.

During a typical season, Bend Park and Recreation rounds up between 100 and 120 young geese. These birds are then relocated to Summer Lake.

Because of the avian flu, the Oregon Department of Fish and Wildlife has requested this year’s roundup be skipped to avoid the risk of spreading the disease.

ODFW warned earlier this month that goslings, ducklings and adult waterfowl can all carry the virus.

