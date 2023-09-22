▶️ Bend Goodwill opens new space to learn professional skills free of charge

by Peyton Thomas

Goodwill in Bend opened a new space Thursday designed to give community members the skills they need to find jobs.

The programs open the doors for anyone in the community looking to learn skills to be better equipped in the professional world.

It has been one of Goodwill’s primary goals for decades — to help those who might have been unemployable to better prepare for a good job.

The best part? All the programs will be free of charge, according to Goodwill Vocational Services Director David Miller.

“Our mission is to help people with barriers to employment, find jobs and get training,” he said. “Our training aspect now is our career center.”

The classes cover everything from gaining better control of the English language to learning computer skills — from beginner all the way up to advanced.

Hanz Neitzel was one of the first students to take part in one of the classes. He works in production for Goodwill. He’s confident what he’s learning here will open doors in the future.

“So far, I only had the one class which was related to problem solving. That’s beneficial in a bunch of different scenarios,” he said. “Kind of helps you create a step-by-step plan as to identifying the problem and making a solution for it.”

Once a course is completed, the applicant receives a certificate.

“If you’re looking for a job, you take these certificates from the training you’ve had, put it on your resume and then they basically help with an employer being able to hire you with all these skills,” Miller said. “It really blends together.”

Goodwill says these programs focus on expanding access to community members who may not be able to afford alternative, more expensive educational resources.