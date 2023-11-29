▶️ Bend’s Goodlife Brewing expanding to Nevada

by Central Oregon Daily News Sources

A popular Central Oregon craft brewery is expanding out of state.

Goodlife Brewing is opening a location in Henderson, Nevada. It’s also expanding its distribution footprint across the entire state of Nevada through a partnership with Summit Spirits and Wine Distributing of Las Vegas.

Goodlife opened in Bend in 2011 and has been selling its beer mostly through the Pacific Northwest. The owners say this partnership makes sense because of how many people travel back and forth from Bend to Nevada.

“Now everybody knows Bend. Everybody knows the reputation of good beer and good life from Bend and they kind of want that in other places. So we’re taking that opportunity to kind of bring a little bit of bend to somewhere else,” said Ty Barnett, co-owner of Goodlife Brewing.

Barnett and co-owner Jason Stuwe say they value their roots in Bend. But along with expanding to Henderson, they are also looking at other locations in Nevada and Utah for even more expansion opportunities.

RELATED: Bend retirement community’s Brew Crew creating award-winning beer

Here is the full announcement from Goodlife:

Bend, Oregon – November 27, 2023 – GoodLife Brewing Company, an award-winning and locally popular craft brewery based in Bend, Oregon, is thrilled to announce a significant expansion into the State of Nevada with statewide distribution, as well as a brand-new partnership to open a showcase satellite GoodLife location in the vibrant and growing city of Henderson, Nevada. This exciting venture will allow GoodLife Brewing to expand its distribution footprint to encompass the entire state of Nevada, including the Reno area and Las Vegas, through a distribution partnership with Summit Spirits and Wine Distributing of Las Vegas, as well as a on-premise partnership with a location in southern Nevada to showcase their award-winning beers.

With over a dozen years of crafting exceptional beers since opening in 2011, GoodLife Brewing has consistently garnered accolades for its quality pale ales, IPAs, lagers, and its most popular Sweet As! Pacific Ale. This expansion marks a pivotal moment in the brewery’s journey and reflects its dedication to innovating and expanding to new markets by bringing people together.

The centerpiece of this expansion is GoodLife Brewing’s highly anticipated partnership for a full on-premise restaurant and bar in the vibrant city of Henderson, Nevada. Set against the picturesque backdrop of the Mojave Desert outside of Las Vegas on Water Street, Old Town Henderson is the ideal location for GoodLife Brewing to share its passion for craft beer and good times with the community. This new partnership will be owned and operated by Henderson locals who are industry veterans and operators in the Las Vegas area, bringing an unparalleled level of local knowledge and on-the-ground operating know-how for success. With a premier location on Water Street in Henderson, just down from the hockey training facility for the Las Vegas Golden Knights and Henderson Silver Knights hockey teams, the 3-story restaurant with an open-air rooftop bar ensures a fun and unforgettable experience for locals and visitors alike. The restaurant will offer signature brewpub fare of burgers, fries, sandwiches, and salads that pair perfectly with GoodLife’s beer lineup. Along with a full bar, live music, sporting events including NFL and UFC, and even on-site gaming, it will provide a level of experience not found elsewhere. Currently operating under the prior business name, “Street Burger”, while remodeling, permitting, and signage are in place. The new location in Henderson will be a go-to for everything, GoodLife Brewing. The Grand Opening will be announced for the beginning of the year and will be operating during remodeling pouring all of GoodLife’s beers.

But that’s not all – GoodLife Brewing is taking this opportunity to extend its reach across Nevada. Through a strategic distribution partnership with Summit Spirits and Wine Distributing, GoodLife’s craft beer offerings are now available statewide. Whether you’re in the bustling streets of Las Vegas, at the location in Henderson, or in the Biggest Little City in the World of Reno, you’ll have access to GoodLife Brewing’s award-winning beers, served fresh and full of flavor.

Managing Partners of GoodLife Brewing, Ty Barnett and Jason Stuwe, expressed their excitement about this expansion, stating, “We’ve always believed in the power of great beer to bring people together, and these partnerships will allow expansion for us to share that passion with even more beer lovers in Nevada. Our partnership with Summit Spirits and Wine is a significant step forward for us, and our local partners on Water Street, and we can’t wait to welcome the Henderson community into the new location. With brewing taking place in Bend for the time being, GoodLife Henderson already has GoodLife’s beers available now, with plans for Nevada Exclusive Beers and one-offs that you can only find at the Water Street Henderson location. Then, who knows, if all goes well, maybe we can see a Nevada production brewery in the near future as well.”

These new partnerships represent a perfect synergy between partners dedicated to delivering exceptional craft beverages to the beer fans of Nevada. “We hope this is set to enrich the craft beer scene in the state and contribute to its vibrant and growing landscape in Henderson and the surrounding greater Las Vegas area. As we have seen over the years here in Bend, with more than 30 breweries in a town of 100,000 people, more craft beer brings more enthusiasm, not competition, and we are excited to add to the craft beer community in Henderson and help continue to build on it,” say Ty Barnett and Jason Stuwe of GoodLife Brewing.

Stay tuned for further updates on the grand opening in Henderson, as well as the rollout of their highly sought after craft beers across Nevada. For more information about GoodLife Brewing and their diverse range of craft beers, please visit www.goodlifebrewing.com or @goodlifebrewing on social media. As well Please follow @GoodLifeVegas www.goodlifelv.com