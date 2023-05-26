DCSO: Assault on golf course employee starts with driving range balls complaint

by Central Oregon Daily News Sources

A man and a woman were arrested after an assault at a Bend golf course which included one of the suspects pulling out a machete, the Deschutes County Sheriff’s Office (DCSO) said Friday. It apparently all started with a complaint about golf balls being hit over the driving range netting.

The incident happened Wednesday at Lost Tracks Golf Course, located off China Hat Road in south Bend. Both suspects are believed to be residents of homeless camps on U.S. Forest Service land that borders the golf course, the sheriff’s office said.

DCSO said Laura Allison, 42, showed up to complain about balls being hit over the net. Allison allegedly screamed obscenities at a golf course employee, who is a juvenile, and started chasing him when the employee tried to leave.

Allison then confronted another employee and hit him in the head with her fist, DCSO said. The employee defended himself and was able to restrain Allison.

It was during this time that the second suspect, identified by DCSO as Michael Parker, 47, walked from his camp trailer. Witnesses allegedly said Parker was armed with a machete, which he removed from its sheath, and “brandished it in an aggressive manner towards the employee restraining Allison,” DCSO said. The employee let go of Allison.

Both suspects went back to their camps, DCSO said.

Parker was arrested a short time later and Allison was arrested Thursday, DCSO said.

Parker was taken to the Deschutes County Jail on charges of Unlawful Use of a Weapon and Menacing. Allison was taken to jail on 4th degree assault and two counts of menacing.