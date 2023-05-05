▶️ Free clothes for kids this Sunday in Bend

by Central Oregon Daily News Sources

Free clothes for Central Oregon kids are being made available this weekend.

Cascade Seventh Day Adventist Church will have a room full of free clothing from 10:00 a.m. – 3:00 p.m. Sunday. They have sizes zero to 12.

Last year, the event provided clothes to 160 families. This year the church says they want to help even more.

”Clothing is so expensive that it’s wonderful for people to be able to come and get good used clothing,” said Lois Bass, the director of God’s Closet, which holds events like this at churches across the country.

If you can’t make it this time, the church holds this drive twice a year.