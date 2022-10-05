Are you missing a goat? Bend Police looking for her owner

by Central Oregon Daily News Sources

Bend Police are looking for the owner of a goat that was found wandering in a northeast neighborhood Wednesday morning.

The goat was found in the area of Watercress Way and Primrose Place around 8:04 a.m. Wednesday.

The female goat with a dark brown coat and black ears was captured and is now in the care of the Deschutes County Sheriff’s Office.

If you’re missing a goat, contact the Sheriff’s Office via the nonemergency dispatch line, 541-693-6911.

