Bend HS girls dominate at state swimming; Central Oregon swimmers set 5 records

by Central Oregon Daily News Sources

The Bend High School girls swim team was dominant at the state championships over the weekend, winning it second straight Oregon 5A title.

The Lava Bears finished with 119 points. That more than doubled the 48 points for second place Canby.

Bend broke the state record for the girls 200-yard medley relay, finishing in 1:41.91.

Emma Bronson broke the record for the 100-yard butterfly (55.47) and Karmyn Meskill did the same for the 50-yard freestyle (22.89).

The Redmond High School girls took third and Summit took fifth.

On the boys side, Summit High School took third and Caldera finished fourth.

Caldera swimmer Campbell McKean broke two state swimming records — the 100-yard breaststroke (53.36) and the 200-yard individual medley (1:44.54).