Bend girls, Summit boys win 5A team swim titles at state

Two Central Oregon high schools brought home state swim titles last weekend.

The Bend High School girls took first place for the fifth time in a row. They boasted two record-breaking relay teams and three individual winners.

Girls teams from Mountain View and Summit high schools took second and third, respectively.

The Summit boys brought home their first team win since 2015.

There were also numerous relay teams and individual swimmers from the High Desert to reach the podium. You can find full results on the OSAA website.

