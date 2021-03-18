Bend Girl Scouts to host rare walk-up cookie sale Fri-Sun

Girl Scout Cookie lovers in the Bend area have a rare opportunity this weekend: Girl Scouts of Oregon and Southwest Washington is hosting a walk-up Girl Scout Cookie booth Friday through Sunday at the Bend Service Center.

Though pandemic conditions have prevented in-person booths for much of the season, recent improvements and county re-openings mean booths—while still rare—are possible in some areas.

The Bend booth will feature all eight varieties of Girl Scout Cookies while supplies last, including Thin Mints®, Samoas®, Tagalongs®, Do-Si-Dos®, Trefoils®, Girl Scout S’mores®, Lemon-Ups® and gluten-free Toffee-tastic®. Payment by credit or debit card will be accepted.

What:

Walk-Up Girl Scout Cookie Booth

Where:

Girl Scouts of Oregon and SW Washington’s Bend Service Center

3188 N Hwy 97 #109 (In the breezeway of the Bend River Promenade)

Bend, Oregon 97701

When:

Friday, March 19, 9 a.m. – 7 p.m.

Saturday, March 20, 9 a.m. – 7 p.m.

Sunday, March 21, 9 a.m. – 3 p.m.

Online ordering through the Girl Scout Cookie Finder will continue to be available through March 28, offering a contact-free method for customers to support local Girl Scout troops.

Despite challenges this year, thousands of local girls are building skills, learning and having fun through participation in the Girl Scout Cookie Program – 100% of the proceeds from the Girl Scout Cookie Program stay local, powering essential leadership development and meaningful community impact.