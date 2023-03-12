16-year-old Bend girl heads to D.C. for national Poetry Out Loud competition

by Central Oregon Daily News Sources

For the second year in a row, a student from Oregon School for the Deaf won Oregon’s Poetry Out Loud Competition.

Kari Morgan is a 16-year-old girl from Bend who attends Oregon School for the Deaf. She was one of the 10 finalists who competed at the state contest after winning school and regional competitions.

Morgan heads to Washington D.C. in May to represent Oregon in the National Poetry Out Loud competition.

“I’m feeling shocked and very happy,” she said. “I get to be a future role model for Oregon School for the Deaf – Go Panthers!”

Poetry Out Loud is a national recitation contest for high school students, where they memorize and present poems.

Morgan won by reciting: “Self-portrait” by Chase Twichell; “Ways of Talking” by Ha Jin, and “Invictus” by William Ernest Henley.