▶️ Deadline looms for developer of Bend gas station that neighbors oppose

by Central Oregon Daily News Sources

The deadline is approaching for the developer looking to build a gas station and convenience store at the intersection of Brosterhous Road and Muprhy Road in southeast Bend.

Hundreds of nearby homeowners have signed petitions, put up banners and even hired an attorney to fight the proposal.

Months ago, the city asked the developer for several additional documents about the project, giving him until a week from Monday to comply.

We spoke with the Bend Planning Division Friday for an update on that developer’s application.

So far none of those documents have been provided.

If the city does not receive those documents by October 11, the application will be considered incomplete and the proposal will be dead.

The video below is our report from November 2021.