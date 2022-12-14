Central Oregon gas price average below $4 for 1st time since January

by Central Oregon Daily News Sources

For the first time in more than 11 months, the average price of gas in Central Oregon is below $4 per gallon.

AAA says the average for regular unleaded in Bend nosedived more than 10 cents overnight Wednesday to $3.92 per gallon. That’s the first time since January 11 that the average price has been below $4.

The new average is also six cents above what it was one year ago and is 88 cents below where it was a month ago.

The average price in Oregon is $3.92.

As for diesel, the statewide average is $5.07 and it’s $5.08 in Bend.

AAA says it expects that Oregon and all other western states except Alaska, Hawaii and Nevada will see gasoline deflation in the coming weeks.

“The seasonal pattern of less driving due to shorter days and winter weather along with lower crude oil prices are causing pump prices to fall. AAA expects the national average will drop below $3 a gallon in the coming weeks,” says Marie Dodds, public affairs director for AAA Oregon/Idaho.

The cheapest gas in the nation is in Texas ($2.69) and Oklahoma ($2.70). No state has had an average below $2 a gallon in nearly two years — 101 weeks and counting.

OREGON AVERAGE GAS PRICES

Regular Mid-Grade Premium Diesel Current Avg. $3.928 $4.183 $4.369 $5.070 Yesterday Avg. $3.981 $4.181 $4.368 $5.086 Week Ago Avg. $4.111 $4.378 $4.561 $5.247 Month Ago Avg. $4.791 $4.982 $5.187 $5.540 Year Ago Avg. $3.784 $3.951 $4.145 $3.812