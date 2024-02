by Central Oregon Daily News Sources

Firefighters closed part of Shevlin Park Road in Bend Thursday morning after a gas line was struck by contractors installing a new sewer line.

Bend Fire and Rescue said the closure happened between the roundabouts at Mount Washington and Northwest Crossing.

Initial reports were that a six-inch gas line was struck. Bend Fire said it was far enough away from buildings and homes that it did not pose an immediate threat, but the odor of gas was detectable.