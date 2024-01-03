by Central Oregon Daily News Sources

A gas leak in downtown Bend Wednesday was caused by a delivery truck, Bend Fire and Rescue said.

It happened at the corner of NW Minnesota Avenue and NW Gasoline Alley at about 10:45 a.m.

Bend Fire said the truck was backing up and hit a dumpster. The dumpster hit a gas line that supplies multiple buildings on Minnesota Ave.

Firefighters showed up to turn off the gas, blocking part of downtown with fire trucks. Cascade Natural Gas was working to fix the equipment.

Nobody was hurt. Businesses in the impacted area were shut down for a few minutes.

