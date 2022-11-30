Bend residents may get call, text asking about direction of city’s future

by Central Oregon Daily News Sources

Some Bend residents will get the chance to answer questions about the city’s future.

Beginning Thursday, Bendites may get a call or text asking them to answer questions about the city and its services.

The goal is to get feedback for what Bend should prioritize over the next two years. Those results will be shared with the city council.

The phone survey should take about 10 minutes.

An online survey will also be available on December 12 in English and Spanish.

RELATED: Bend Park & Recreation 3-day winter registration next week

RELATED: Bend Park and Rec may be reaching out to you to ask how they’re doing