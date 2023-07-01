▶️ Bend Police to tighten enforcement for controversial Freedom Ride

by Peyton Thomas

The Freedom Ride is one of Bend’s most popular Fourth of July celebrations. It’s grown a lot from the original loosely unorganized event.

Bend Police say that change has included more trash, vandalism and underage drinking

“To the idea that this is Freedom Ride related, I think this has really kind of devolved into just a big public underage party that moves from park-to-park throughout the day,” Bend Police Communications Manager Sheila Miller said.

She said many of these parties have left thousands of cans, piles of trash and damaged trees.

“I think there’s this feeling in Bend that has increased over the last few years that there’s no rules in Bend on the 4th of July and anything goes,” she said. “That’s just not the case.”

Bend Police say they receive around 210 service calls each day. On the Fourth of July, that average increases to around 280.

This year, the department will put 20 more cops on patrol to try and curb dangerous behavior and prevent excess calls. In many cases, officers will being giving out citations — not warnings.

“We’re going to take a zero-tolerance policy towards alcohol-related offenses,” Miller said. “You’re drinking in public in a place that you’re not allowed to, you’re going to be cited. If you’re underage and you’re drinking, you’re going to be cited.”

“We would love to be able to just spend time educating people, but it has become clear that these types of events have escalated, and we really have to crack down.”