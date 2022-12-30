City of Bend giving away free water-saving kits for your home

by Central Oregon Daily News Sources

The City of Bend wants to help residents save water. The utility department will be giving away about 150 free, indoor conservation kits from Jan. 9-13.

The kit includes a shower head, a leak detection tab, faucet aerators, a pre-rinse nozzle and a shower timer — all to help residents conserve water during the winter months.

“This is when we average your indoor water use to come up with your sewer charge for the rest of the year. So it’s pertinent that people are looking for indoor leaks this time of year. Converting their bathrooms to highly efficient devices just to kind of lower that winter quarter average and save some money throughout the rest of the year,” said Dan Denning, Water Conservation Manager for the City of Bend.

The kits are just for City of Bend water customers. You can pick one up at the City of Bend Utility Department offices at 62975 Boyd Acres Rd, January 9-13 from 7:00 a.m. – 4:00 p.m.

