Dozens protest against fracked gas pipeline that cuts through Bend

by Central Oregon Daily News Sources

A pending decision is sparking protest in Central Oregon.

Dozens took the sidewalks of downtown Bend Friday afternoon to protest plans to expand the GTN XPress fracked gas pipeline. It runs from California to British Columbia and cuts through east Bend.

Those against it worry about the increased pollution and harm to the community.

Protesters are also calling on elected leaders — Democrat and Republican at both the federal and state levels — to publicly oppose the pipeline.

The group Rogue Climate says Sens. Jeff Merkley and Ron Wyden, D-Ore., have both voiced their disapproval of the expansion.